Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 8.5% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $8,209.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.21 or 0.08101359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00312291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00918585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00073056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.73 or 0.00460307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00261555 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

