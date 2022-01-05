Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $554.00 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $630.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

