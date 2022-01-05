Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

