Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.