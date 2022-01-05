Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 0.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. 14,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

