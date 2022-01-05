enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 6.2%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 52,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 407,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

