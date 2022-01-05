REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $22.52. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

