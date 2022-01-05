iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 458.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

