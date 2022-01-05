Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS IBML opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.