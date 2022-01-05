Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,650 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $114.34.

