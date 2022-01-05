IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 63.0% in December

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IMAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 125,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. IMAC has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.