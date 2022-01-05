IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 63.0% in December

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 125,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. IMAC has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMAC by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAC by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

