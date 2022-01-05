Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Grows By 400.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GIGA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 14,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,607. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

