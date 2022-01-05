Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Expands By 433.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.17. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

