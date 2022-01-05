FLIP 1-Day Volume Tops $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

