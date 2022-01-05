Kwikswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,783.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $222,158.45 and approximately $17,783.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

