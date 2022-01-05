JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04.

