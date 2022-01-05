Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,746 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

