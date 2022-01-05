Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 101 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

