Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $174.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.