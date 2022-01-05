Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

