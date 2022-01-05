Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

