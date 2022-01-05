Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

