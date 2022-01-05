Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

NYSE ETB opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.