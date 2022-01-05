Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

AVK stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,630 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

