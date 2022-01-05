BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on January 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BST opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.