Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 261,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

