Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,858 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

D stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

