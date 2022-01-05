Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 677,623 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,623 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.66% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82.

