Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,476 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

