TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 75,500 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

AVAH opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.