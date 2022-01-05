Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 168,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,495. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.