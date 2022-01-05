MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $446.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $110,156.06 and approximately $446.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

