Banca (BANCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,346.00

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Banca has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $681,220.86 and $46,346.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banca alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banca Coin Profile

Banca is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . Banca’s official message board is medium.com/@banca_official . The official website for Banca is www.banca.world . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

Banca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.