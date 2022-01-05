Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

