Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.