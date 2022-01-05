John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANET stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,678. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

