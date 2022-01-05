PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,116 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

CNXN stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the third quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

