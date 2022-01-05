Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGNY stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
