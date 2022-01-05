Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGNY stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

