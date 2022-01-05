Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Sells 9,464 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,651. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

