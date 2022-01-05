Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Sells 9,464 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PATH stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,651. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
