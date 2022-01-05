Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.02

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.02 and last traded at 2.02, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Senior from 190.00 to 160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

