Ashim Gupta Sells 24,546 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 4,466,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

