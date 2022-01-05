USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $724,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

