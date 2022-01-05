Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 11,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
