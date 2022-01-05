Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 11,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

