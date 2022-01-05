Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Decreases By 98.9%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCRYY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SCRYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 23,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

