Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $483.81 million and approximately $56.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.52 or 0.08063263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,474.50 or 1.00055377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

