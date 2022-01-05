Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 76129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $878.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

