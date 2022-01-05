Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 294,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.