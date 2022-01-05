Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Expands By 59.9%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,671. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

