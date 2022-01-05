Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Expands By 59.9%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,671. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.