Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $8.04. Wejo Group shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 63,770 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEJO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

