Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

